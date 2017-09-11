Baltic, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.10.2019, 20:07
Riga councillors postpone vote on budget amendments to late October
The Riga City Council coalition lawmakers today had an arguments about a proposal submitted to the budget amendments, and the argument resulted in interruption of the council meeting. The proposal was on redistribution of funding worth EUR 300,000 earlier allocated to two basketball clubs - TTT Riga and VEF Riga.
The meeting resumed an hour later, but lawmakers were informed about it just 15 minutes before the meeting.
Opposition lawmaker Vilnis Kirsis (Unity) voiced objections to this, arguing that usually meetings are convened at least three hours in advance, and many lawmakers have already left the building, not knowing anything about the resumed meeting.
Thus, the committee chairman and Riga Mayor Olegs Burovs (Honor To Serve Riga) proposed to continue meeting either later in the evening or on October 28. Lawmakers supported the latter proposal.
- 18.10.2019 Delfi's Latvian company acquires stake in Altero financial comparison platform
- 18.10.2019 Lithuanian dairy products subject to 25% US import tariff
- 18.10.2019 LGC Cargo, Gargzdu Gelezinkelis denied permits to carry freight across Lithuania again
- 18.10.2019 Court approves plan of Valmieras Stikla Skiedra legal protection proceedings and respective process implementation
- 18.10.2019 Государство навяжет закрытие малых школ?
- 18.10.2019 LGC Cargo и Gargzdu gelezinkelis и в дальнейшем не смогут возить грузы через Литву
- 18.10.2019 В БМА делились опытом с украинскими коллегами
- 18.10.2019 Убытки airBaltic в первом полугодии - 26,614 млн. евро
- 18.10.2019 Латвийский фонд природы изучит отношение русскоязычной молодежи к природе и окружающей среде
- 18.10.2019 Клайпедский порт лидирует по погрузкам в странах Балтии четвертый год подряд