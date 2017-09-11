Banks, Cryptocurrencies, Financial Services, Lithuania
Bank of Lithuania: Facebook's Libra may turn into 'something interesting'
Facebook's plans to issue Libra has prompted central banks to take a closer look at stablecoins – cryptocurrencies offering price stability, a member of the Bank of Lithuania's board has told the business daily Verslo Zinios, referred LETA/BNS.
According to Marius Jurgilas, Libra could "turn into something interesting".
"The Bank of Lithuania has no official position on the Libra cryptocurrency. I, as a member of the Bank of Lithuania's board, think that this is very interesting, and this is interesting not only for me, but for all other central bankers around the world, because it has the potential to turn into something very interesting," he told the paper.
