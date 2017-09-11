Government supports appointing Purgaile as FCMC head

The Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday supported appointing Santa Purgaile, former board member at Citadele Bank, as the head of the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC).

The final decision will have to be made by Saeima.





As reported, Purgaile was selected in the tender for the chair of the FCMC this past September.





Purgaile has been working at Citadele bank since 2012 - as the business development director, and since 2017 a the corporate business director. Purgaile has also been a member of the management board at Citadele bank. Prior to joining Citadele’s Management Board, Santa ran SEB Bank’s private banking business in Latvia and the Baltic states. She has also served as director of SEB Bank’s SME Business Support and before that as director of Vidzeme region. Santa holds a master’s degree in international economics and business.





Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) earlier said that he has full confidence in the selection procedure. "I believe that someone may be concerned, but still our country is made up of two million people. Through three acquaintances we are probably all relatives. There is nothing to worry about. Most importantly, a person has been selected who knows the field and has gone through this sieve - and it's a non-political sieve," the prime minister said.





The previous FCMC chairman Peters Putnins and his deputy Gunta Razane tendered resignation letters on July 4.