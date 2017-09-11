Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 19.09.2019, 13:51
Santa Purgaile selected for position of financial watchdog head
Purgaile got the highest score in the tender. The candidate still has to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers and the Saeima.
Purgaile has been working at Citadele bank since 2012 - as the business development director, and since 2017 a the corporate business director. Purgaile has also been a member of the management board at Citadele bank. Prior to joining Citadele’s Management Board, Santa ran SEB Bank’s private banking business in Latvia and the Baltic states. She has also served as director of SEB Bank’s SME Business Support and before that as director of Vidzeme region. Santa holds a master’s degree in international economics and business.
"Being a patriot of this country, my basic task is to promote consistent, balanced economic growth, formation of sustainably thinking society and healthy, safe and predictable environment for every resident, every honest business representative, investor and organization," said Purgaile.
As reported, four candidates were shortlisted for the final round of the tender.
Saeima on July 8 appointed Kristine Cernaja-Mezmale, head of the Monetary Financial Institutions Operations Analysis Division at the Supervision Department of the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC), as an interim FCMC head.
The previous FCMC chairman Peters Putnins and his deputy Gunta Razane tendered resignation letters on July 4.
- 19.09.2019 Латвия возрождается своей провинцией
- 19.09.2019 Latvian tanker attacked, looted in West Africa
- 19.09.2019 Survey: Half of Baltic residents choose lender based on interest rate
- 19.09.2019 Tele2: Латвия переплачивает за услуги мобильной связи
- 19.09.2019 Рига лишилась нового концертного зала
- 19.09.2019 Латвийские медики и учителя угрожают протестами
- 19.09.2019 В конкурсе на должность председателя FKTK победила Санта Пургайле
- 18.09.2019 FKTK оштрафовала PrivatBank на 1 млн. евро за нарушения по предотвращению легализации средств
- 18.09.2019 Wage increases result in higher prices: Empirical investigation
- 18.09.2019 FCMC fines PrivatBank EUR 1 million for violations of Money Laundering and Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Prevention Law