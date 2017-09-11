Santa Purgaile selected for position of financial watchdog head

Santa Purgaile, a board member of Citadele bank, has been selected in the tender for the chair of the Finance and Capital Market Commission (FCMC), the State Chancellery reported LETA.

Purgaile got the highest score in the tender. The candidate still has to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers and the Saeima.





Purgaile has been working at Citadele bank since 2012 - as the business development director, and since 2017 a the corporate business director. Purgaile has also been a member of the management board at Citadele bank. Prior to joining Citadele’s Management Board, Santa ran SEB Bank’s private banking business in Latvia and the Baltic states. She has also served as director of SEB Bank’s SME Business Support and before that as director of Vidzeme region. Santa holds a master’s degree in international economics and business.





"Being a patriot of this country, my basic task is to promote consistent, balanced economic growth, formation of sustainably thinking society and healthy, safe and predictable environment for every resident, every honest business representative, investor and organization," said Purgaile.





As reported, four candidates were shortlisted for the final round of the tender.





Saeima on July 8 appointed Kristine Cernaja-Mezmale, head of the Monetary Financial Institutions Operations Analysis Division at the Supervision Department of the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC), as an interim FCMC head.





The previous FCMC chairman Peters Putnins and his deputy Gunta Razane tendered resignation letters on July 4.