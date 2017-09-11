Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
Estonia: Coop Pank discontinues cash transactions in US dollars
Citing low demand, Coop Pank announced that it will stop processing cash transactions in US dollars as of Nov. 16, 2019., writes LETA/BNS.
From then onwards, cash transactions at Coop Pank will be processed only in euros.
Majority shares in Coop Pank belong to Coop regional consumer associations and the central association, which run a retail network consisting of 330 stores across Estonia.
Coop Eesti is made up of 19 regional consumer associations that have 75,000 members and 600,000 local customers in total.
