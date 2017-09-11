Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
Baltic International Bank sets the Sustainable Development Goals in line with the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative
By 2030, the United Nations (UN) has approved a
total of 17 Sustainable Development Goals. In its activity, the Bank will focus
on seven of them.
Responsible banking principles of the UNEP Financial Initiative
The UNEP FI
sets out six principles for responsible banking. The first is alignment which requires the Bank to
align its business strategy to be consistent with and contribute to individuals’
needs and society’s goals in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals
(SDGs), the Paris Climate Agreement, and relevant national and regional
frameworks. The second principle of responsible banking is about impact constantly increasing the
positive impact and reducing the negative impact on society and the
environment. The third principle of responsible banking is our customers as the Bank commits itself to
working responsibly with its customers and counterparties to encourage them to
adopt sustainable practices and enable economic activities that create shared
prosperity for current and future generations. The other three goals are
related to stakeholders and define
responsible cooperation with stakeholders and their involvement in the
achievement of society’s goals; governance
and goal setting through a responsible culture and efficient management of the
Bank; and finally, the sixth goal is about transparency
and accountability with the Bank
committing itself to being transparent about and accountable for its influence
and contribution to all processes and achievement of society’s goals.
“The
banking sector has an important role to play in promoting sustainable
development. It can set an example for others directing society towards a
sustainable economy, for instance, by encouraging investment in environmentally
friendly and sustainable projects. Baltic International Bank bases its
day-to-day processes and activities on the ESG (Environmental. Social.
Governance) approach which encompasses all areas of the Bank's activity
allowing it to succeed in a sustainable and socially responsible manner; so,
our desire to set and implement the Sustainable Development Goals under the
UNEP FI which is a comprehensive initiative that operates at both micro and
macro level, covering a wide range of areas from employee concerns to
responsible consumption, climate protection, poverty and inequality at all
levels, is only natural”, emphasized Victor Bolbat, chairperson of the
Management Board of Baltic International Bank.
“The UN
Sustainable Development Goals, which Baltic International Bank will implement
in its activity, are organically embedded in sustainability activities
excellently complementing and enriching them as we are proud to be the first
local equity bank in Latvia to receive the highest Platinum Award of the
Sustainability Index in our country this year,” added Victor Bolbat.
“Each of
the Sustainable Development Goals is also relevant for Latvia, and our country
is committed to promoting them through prosperity, inclusive society and
sustainability. It is clear that this can only be done jointly, and business
involvement plays a crucial role. Baltic International Bank is one of the first
domestic companies to choose, from a wide range of Sustainable Development
Goals, the goals that are most relevant to it and commit itself to meeting them
by tailoring them to its own interests, needs and possibilities. We expect the
interest of local businesses to grow significantly in the near future, and, as
new companies become aware of their wider economic, social and environmental
impact, they will align their sustainability plans with global goals,” said Dace
Helmane, director of the Institute for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility.
Bank's 7 Sustainable Development Goals
Since its foundation,
it has been important for the Bank to maintain a healthy lifestyle and promote
well-being at all ages which is why “Good Health and Well-Being” is the first
Sustainable Development Goal that the Bank focuses on in its activity. The Bank
cares for its employees by creating a supportive culture for children and
families in the work environment, and, as a responsible employer, ensures
motivating working conditions, balancing work and leisure time, and organising
special events for the families and children of its employees. Caring for society,
the Bank organises the Blood Donor Day and provides diverse support to cultural
and literary projects, for instance, by sponsoring the publication of the
unique book "Family Coats of Arms
in Contemporary Latvia”.
In line
with the Sustainable Development Goal providing for "Poverty Eradication"
in all its forms and at all levels, the Bank engages in a variety of community
activities – renders annual support to the boarding schools where, within the
framework of charities, the Bank’s employees jointly provide footwear,
clothing, games and sports equipment and other things useful for children, donate
computer equipment to Latvian schools, participate in various donation
collection initiatives to support children and families in need.
Baltic
International Bank
renders socially significant support to the Holy Family House, a
multifunctional family support centre that enables families with children,
adults, seniors, and people with disabilities to receive spiritual, social,
psychological and educational support, and integrates Christian values into
society, as well as to the day childcare centre “Teresa's Home” which provides
social services for disabled children living in Riga.
The Bank is
committed to providing affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy to
all in line with the Sustainable Development Goal "Affordable and Clean
Energy" whereby the Bank offers and supports alternative investment ESG
projects, such as the current wind energy investment project.
In line
with the Sustainable Development Goal "Decent Work and Economic
Growth", the Bank promotes stable and sustainable economic growth, full
employment and good work for all by caring for its employees and paying its
taxes and salaries responsibly. This is also evidenced by the "Family
Friendly" award given to the Bank for the third year in a row by the
Ministry of Welfare of the Republic of Latvia, one of the criteria of which is
taking care of the needs and comfort of the employees.
Innovations,
which also lie at the heart of the Sustainable Development Objective
"Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure", run throughout all of the
Baltic International Bank’s operational processes. In addition to supporting
start-ups, especially in financial technology, and implementing innovative
solutions such as Open Banking or open banking platform for cooperation Sandbox,
the Bank is also working on improving its infrastructure through an ambitious,
large-scale project in the Kalēju Quarter
where the Bank performs renovation of the oldest building in Riga with a total
investment of approximately EUR 12 million.
In line
with the Sustainable Development Goal "Responsible Consumption and
Production", the Bank promotes sustainable consumption and resource use.
For instance, in 2018 the Bank reduced its water consumption by 9.9% compared
to 2017; the Bank also sorts waste of which almost half (42%) is recycled.
Since 2016, the Bank has started monitoring electricity consumption, and set
itself the target of reducing it by 5% in 2017. Lighting has been optimised,
and some of the bulbs were replaced by LED bulbs. The Bank also purchases
electricity from renewable sources. Heat consumption is also reduced because of
the careful adjustment of the equipment to the needs of the employees, as well
as eliminating unnecessary consumption. There is also regular environmental
education for employees.
Energy
consumption has a major impact on CO2 emissions and their impact on the
climate. The Bank reduced its CO2 emissions by 5% (in 2018 compared to 2017) in
line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal "Caring for the
Climate" under which the Bank also supports sustainable projects with a
lasting public contribution.
About the United Nations Environmental Programme Financial Initiative (UNEP FI)
