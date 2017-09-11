EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Taxation
Estonia loses out on EUR 122 mln of possible VAT revenue in 2017
The VAT gap, which is the difference between expected
VAT revenues and VAT actually collected, has declined slightly compared with
previous years, but is still remaining great, the European Commission said.
The largest gaps were registered in Romania, 35.5%, Greece,
33.6%, and Lithuania, 25.3%. The smallest gaps were observed in
Cyprus, 0.6%, Luxembourg, 0.7%, and Sweden, 1.5%.
In 2017, Estonia's VAT gap was five %, which is 1 percentage
point less than the year before. Latvia's indicator stood at 15%, two percentage
points more than in 2016. Lithuania's VAT gap has been at 25% since 2015.
Finland's VAT gap came down 1 perentage point on year to 7%.
In nominal terms, the largest gap was recorded in
Italy, 33.6 bn euros.
Of the EU, the VAT gap as percentage of the VAT total tax liability (VTTL) decreased in 25 countries and increased in three. The biggest declines in the VAT gap occurred in Malta, by seven %age points, Poland, by 6 percentage points, and Cyprus, by four percentage points.
Based on the VAT collection figures available, the total
amount of VAT lost across the EU in 2017 is estimated at 137.5 bn euros. This
represents a loss of 11.2% of the total expected VAT revenue. In 2016, this
indicator stood at 12.2%.
The VAT gap, which is the difference between expected VAT
revenues and VAT actually collected, provides an estimate of revenue loss due
to tax fraud, tax evasion and tax avoidance, but also due to bankruptcies,
financial insolvencies or miscalculations.
