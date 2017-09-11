Swedbank appoints Jens Henriksson as CEO

The supervisory board of Swedbank has appointed Jens Henriksson as its president and CEO, Henriksson is to assume office as soon as possible, informed LETA/BNS.

Henriksson was previously CEO of insurer Folksam and the Stockholm stock exchange, the lender said.





Henriksson said in a press release that his major task as president and CEO of Swedbank is to rebuild the trust for the bank, to further develop the bank's sustainability profile and to continue the successful digitization journey.





Swedbank dismissed on March 28 the then CEO Birgitte Bonnesen over her handling of a money laundering scandal. Henriksson takes over the position from Anders Karlsson, who has been acting CEO since Bonnesen's dismissal, the company said. Karlsson will return to his regular role as chief financial officer of the company.





A day before Bonnesen's dismissal, Swedbank's offices in Sweden were searched as part of a probe into the bank's involvement in large-scale money laundering in the Baltics.





Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported in February that at least 40 bn Swedish kronor or about 3.8 bn euros of suspicious money moved between accounts at Swedbank and the Estonian unit of Danske Bank.





Swedbank has branches in all three Baltic states.