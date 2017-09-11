Median monthly payout rises to EUR 1,115 in Estonia in Q2

The size of the median monthly payout to a working person in Estonia was 1,115 euros in the second quarter of 2019, 98 euros bigger than in the same three-month period in 2018, the Tax and Customs Board said on Wednesday.

The sum total of payouts made during the quarter was 2.24 bn euros and payouts were made to 585,392 people.





In the second quarter of 2018, payouts were made to 574,200 people in the total amount of 2.04 billion euros, which is over 201 million euros less than in the second quarter of this year.





By county, the median payout in the second quarter of this year was still highest in Harju County, 1,218 euros, and lowest in East-Viru County, 897 euros.





The quarterly payments statistics of the Tax and Customs Board reflect wages and other income taxable with income tax which the employer declares in an annex to the declaration of income and social tax. The figure does not include redundancy allowances.