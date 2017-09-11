Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 27.08.2019, 21:38
Latvia: Work on tax reform to begin right after adoption of 2020 budget
Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) told journalists Tuesday that at today’s meeting of the National Tripartite Cooperation Council, which brings together representatives of the government and social partners, it was agreed that taxes should remain unchanged in 2020 and that instead of changing taxes the government should think about a more efficient use of the existing funds.
The government representatives and social partners also agreed that talks on the tax changes that are to come into effect on January 1, 2021, will start not at the beginning of next year but already this year, as soon as Latvia’s 2020 budget is adopted, Reirs informed.
“The plan is to work out and adopt legislative amendments by the middle of next year, so that the public was informed about them,” Reirs said, adding that the next tax changes will also remain effective for three years.
Asked to comment on the remarks of Egils Baldzens, the leader of the Free Trade Union Confederation of Latvia, that in the context of the 2020 budget his organization intends to continue a discussion on raising the minimum wage and untaxable minimum income, as well as allowances, Reirs indicated that the social partners want to discuss these issues and not take a concrete decision in the context of the 2020 budget.
The finance minister noted that each decision will affect the budget, which is limited. A lack of a mechanism to compensate for fast reforms, for instance, would impact the municipalities in Latvia’s border areas where local residents’ income is well below the average, the minister said.
- 27.08.2019 Реализация медикаментов латвийскими оптовыми торговцами в июле выросла на 26%
- 27.08.2019 Drug wholesalers raise turnover in Latvia by 26% in July
- 27.08.2019 Riga Food 2019 brings together food professionals from 60 countries!
- 27.08.2019 Latvia's budget accumulates EUR 597.2 mln surplus in seven months
- 27.08.2019 Крупнейшая в Балтии выставка продовольственной индустрии Riga Food 2019 пройдет в начале сентября на Кипсале!
- 27.08.2019 In July overall level of construction costs has remained the same
- 27.08.2019 Rietumu Banka posts EUR 15.12 mln in H1 profit
- 27.08.2019 Government does not re-appoint Muiznieks as University of Latvia rector
- 27.08.2019 Чистая прибыль Rietumu banka за первые шесть месяцев 2019 года составила 15.1 млн.евро
- 27.08.2019 Разрешит ли Брюссель спор между Литвой и Латвией по ОАЭС?