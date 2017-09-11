Lithuania's state, municipalities receive EUR 190 mln in unplanned revenue in Jan-Jul

Lithuania's state and municipal budgets received 6.247 bn euros in revenue in January-July, 3.1%, or 189.8 mln euros, more than it was planned, and 2c.7 % more than a year ago, the Finance Ministry said LETA/BNS.

The increase was determined by the transfer of part of the social security contribution rate to the residential income tax, the ministry said.

The state budget's revenue stood at 5.106 bn euros, which was 1.8%, or 88.5 mln euros, more than planned and makin 58.9% of the annual plan.

The state budget's tax revenue stood at 4.664 bn euros, or 1.1%, more than it was planned.

VAT revenue stood at 2.228 bn euros, which was 1.9% less than estimated.

855.8 mln euros was collected for all excise goods, 1.2% more than planned.

Corporate tax revenue collections were 3.3% higher than planned, standing at 459 mln euros.

The state and municipal budget's residential income tax revenue amounted to 1.875 bn euros, 5% more than planned.

The 2019 revenue, excluding EU funds, is expected to stand at 8.668 bn euros, and 10.59 bn euros, including EU funds.