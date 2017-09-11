Financial Services, Lithuania, Taxation
Lithuania's state, municipalities receive EUR 190 mln in unplanned revenue in Jan-Jul
The increase was determined by the transfer of part of the
social security contribution rate to the residential income tax, the ministry
said.
The state budget's revenue stood at 5.106 bn euros, which
was 1.8%, or 88.5 mln euros, more than planned and makin 58.9% of the annual
plan.
The state budget's tax revenue stood at 4.664 bn euros, or
1.1%, more than it was planned.
VAT revenue stood at 2.228 bn euros, which was 1.9% less
than estimated.
855.8 mln euros was collected for all excise goods, 1.2%
more than planned.
Corporate tax revenue collections were 3.3% higher than
planned, standing at 459 mln euros.
The state and municipal budget's residential income tax
revenue amounted to 1.875 bn euros, 5% more than planned.
The 2019 revenue, excluding EU funds, is expected to stand
at 8.668 bn euros, and 10.59 bn euros, including EU funds.
