Estonia, Financial Services, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 19.08.2019, 08:11
Danske to service Estonian corporate customers' credit agreements via Lithuanian branch
Starting from October 2019, all credit agreements of
business customers will be serviced through the Lithuania branch of Danske
Bank A/S. The transfer comprises customer data and related agreements,
including all valid Danske eBank agreements.
The agreements remain valid under the current terms and
conditions, so that only the credit servicing account will change.
Until Oct. 1, customers may use either the existing credit
servicing account in Danske Bank A/S Estonia branch or the newly opened
credit servicing account in Danske Bank A/S Lithuania branch.
After Oct. 1, only the credit servicing account in Danske
Bank A/S Lithuania branch will remain valid.
In the course of September, customers will receive more
specific information on the agreements and services transfer.
Danske Bank informed at the beginning of June that it
will not sell the portfolio of loans issued to Estonian businesses, the
volume of which stood at 549 mln euros at the start of the year. It said the
model for servicing corporate loans will be determined over the summer
months.
That means that Danske is to have its corporate loan
portfolio run off so that all contracts are served until their expiry date,
which is consistent with a precept issued by the Financial Supervision Authority.
Previously Danske Bank had announced that it is to sell its
unit involved with Estonian private loans to LHV Pank, banking arm
of listed Estonian financial services group LHV Group.
LHV Pank announced in June that it is about
to acquire for 410 mln euros Danske Bank's unit involved with
Estonian private loans. The volume of the loan portfolio of the unit as of
the end of February was 470 mln euros, about 97% of which was home loans.
The volume of assets of Danske Bank's Estonian branch
stood at 1.2 bn euros at the start of the year.
The majority of Danske's assets consists of issued
loans, the portfolio volume of which is 1.06 bn euros, which is 5.45% of
Estonia's market share. Of this, 501 mln euros are loans of private persons and
549 mln euros are loans issued to legal persons, according to data available
from the Financial Supervision Authority.
The Estonian Financial Supervision Authority on issued
a precept to Danske Bank in February prohibiting the branch of the bank
from operating in Estonia.
The bank must cease its activities
in Estonia within eight months from receipt of the precept, and it
must consider the interests of its current customers in doing so, the financial
watchdog said.
It has been claimed that some 200 bn euros, the bulk of
which appears to have come from uncertain sources, was channeled through Danske's Estonian branch
between 2007 and 2015.
Thomas F. Borgen, then CEO of Danske Bank, in
September of 2018 decided to resign from his post due to the bank's money
laundering scandal. In addition, rules and control mechanisms pertaining to the
financial sector have come under closer scrutiny in many places across the
European Union.
Due to the money laundering scandal, Danske is under
investigation in Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and
the United States.
- 18.08.2019 AS PNB Bankas's new shareholders and Management Board announcement
- 18.08.2019 Новые акционеры PNB banka опубликовали заявление
- 17.08.2019 Гарантированные возмещения клиентам PNB banka будут выплачиваться с 22 августа
- 17.08.2019 Григорий Гусельников: "Я продал акции PNB Banka без возврата сделки назад"
- 16.08.2019 Two Estonians charged in Finland's largest ever money laundering case
- 16.08.2019 Baltic International Bank завершил первую половину 2019 года с прибылью, успешно завершив переход на новую бизнес-модель
- 16.08.2019 Эстония: Студия моды Тийны Талумеэс объединилась cо всемирно известными безмеховыми брендами моды
- 16.08.2019 Danske Bank продолжит обслуживать эстонских бизнес-клиентов через литовский филиал
- 16.08.2019 Литовская ассоциация: крах PNB Banka портит репутацию банков балтийских стран
- 16.08.2019 Citadele Bank to pay guaranteed compensation to PNB Banka customers