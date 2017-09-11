Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
40% of PNB Banka clients are senior citizens
BC, Riga, 16.08.2019.
According to information from the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FKTK), 40% of PNB Banka's clients are senior citizens, reported LETA/BNS.
The FKTK informs that in 2018 the bank had 99,600 clients, of which 91,400 were domestic clients. Of these clients, approximately 40,000 are senior citizens.
Joint-stock PNB Banka (which operated under the name of Norvik Banka until November 2018) is the sixth-largest bank in Latvia, with total assets of €550 mln.
The bank was founded in April 1992 and is privately owned.
At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the bank reported deposits of EUR 472 mln.
The bank employs 538 persons in Latvia.
