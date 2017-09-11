Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Pensioners
Swedbank Estonia to lower management fees for 2nd pillar funds
"We continue to offer our clients actively managed
pension funds with the most favorable management fees. This is already the
second time for us to be lowering management fees this
year," Kristjan Tamla, CEO of Swedbanki Investeerimisfondid,
said.
Tamla said that where last year the weighted average
management fee of Swedbank's second pillar funds was 0.82%, the average will
drop by as much as one-fifth to 0.66% from September.
He added that lower fees mean a saving of almost three mln
euros a year for clients given the present volume of Swedbank's second pillar
funds.
Also the investment restrictions applicable to second
pillar funds will ease significantly from September. According to Tamla, the
legislative amendment will significantly expand the investment opportunities of
pension funds.
"To reflect the percentage of stocks in a fund, we will also
change the names of second pillar funds in September. The number in the name
will reflect the maximum percentage of stock investments," he said.
Tamla described the current year as one of the most
successful for funds when it comes to yields.
"All of Swedbank's mandatory and voluntary pension
funds demonstrated a good result. Almost all stock and bond markets
where Swedbank funds are invested helped to increase pension
savings," he added.
