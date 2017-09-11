Estonia, Financial Services, Pensioners
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.08.2019, 13:57
EUR 639 mln paid out in pensions, family allowances in Estonia in Q2
A total of 481 mln euros was paid out in pensions to over
343,600 pensioners, while family allowances totaled over 141.6 mln euros and
recipients numbered more than 162,300. Disability related social benefits
totaled 15.1 mln euros, paid out to some 158,000 people, the Social Insurance
Board said on Tuesday.
In terms of total payouts, Harju county topped the list with
over 263 mln euros, followed by East-Viru county with more than 72.3 mln euros
and Tartu country with close to 69.9 mln euros. The smallest sum total of
payouts was registered in the island county of Hiiumaa, where payouts totaled
slightly under 4.6 mln euros.
Pensions increased substantially in the second quarter due
to the annual indexation carried out in April. As a result, the sum total paid
out in pensions per month was bigger by 12 mln euros on average in the
second quarter than in the first quarter of the year.
Recipients of pensions numbered 343,622 in the second
quarter, 2,701 less than in the first quarter of the year.
The reduction in the number of pension recipients mainly
results from a smaller number of recipients of the work incapacity
pension, said Kati Kumnik, head of the department of allowances at
the Social Insurance Board.
"This category of pension is no longer assigned and
people with a reduced work capacity get an allowance via the Unemployment
Insurance Fund," she said.
During the first six months of the year, the Social
Insurance Board disbursed altogether some 1.25 billion euros. That included
over 926.6 mln euros paid out in pensions to 345,116 individuals, over
282.2 mln euros paid out in family allowances to nearly 162,000 individuals,
over 32.5 mln euros paid out in social benefits to 158,330 persons with a
disability and slightly over 5.4 mln euros paid out under other minor items.
- 13.08.2019 Estonian startup Make Commerce launching operations in Lithuania
- 13.08.2019 Liwathon bought Vopak's oil terminals at Muuga for EUR 33 mln
- 12.08.2019 Estonia: Erasmus+ program supporting learning mobility with EUR 12.5 mln
- 12.08.2019 Estonia: Electricity price raised by carbon dioxide quota price in July
- 12.08.2019 Россельхознадзор аннулировал запрет на импорт продукции Kajax Fishexports
- 12.08.2019 Глава МВД Латвии требует больше финансов
- 12.08.2019 В различные проекты в Латвии инвестировано 77% доступных средств из фондов ЕС
- 12.08.2019 За семь месяцев в городскую кассу Таллина поступило 465.2 млн. евро
- 12.08.2019 Estonian economist: Export slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil products' export
- 12.08.2019 Finmin: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged