Monday, 12.08.2019, 09:04
Estonia: Eften Real Estate Fund III sees revenue increase, profit decline on month in July
The net profit for the comparison period, June, included the
gain from the change in the fair value of investment properties in the amount
of 1.46 mln euros. The increase in sales revenue was mainly due to the increase
in seasonal turnover in the entertainment areas and restaurants of the Saules
Miestas shopping center, Eften told the stock exchange.
The net asset value (NAV) of the shares of EfTEN Real
Estate Fund III AS as of July 31 was 16 euros per share. NAV increased by
0,6% in July.
The EPRA NAV per share (net book value excluding deferred
income tax liability and fair value of interest derivatives) as of July 31 was
17.03 euros. EPRA NAV increased by 0,7% during July.
The EBITDA of the fund in July was 614,000 euros, compared
with 589,000 euros in June.
During the first seven months of this year, EfTEN Real
Estate Fund III AS has earned 5.4 mln euros in sales -- 12 %, or 0.5 mln euros,
more than in the same period last year. The fund's EBITDA for the first seven
months of this year is 4.2 mln euros -- 11 %, or 0.4 mln euros, more than
in the same period last year.
Based on the fund's dividend policy, which stipulates that
at least 80 % of the free cash flow will be distributed to the
shareholders, the fund could pay dividends based on the first seven months of
2019 in the amount of 1.47 mln euros, or 35 cents per share.
As of the end of July, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
has 14 mln euros of uninvested equity at its accounts. Finding suitable
projects for investment is the first priority of the fund's management. The
Hortes Tahesaju construction is going according to the schedule and the new
gardening center will be opened in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The volume of consolidated assets of EfTEN Real Estate
Fund III AS as of July 31 was 128.9 mln euros and equity was 67.6 mln
euros.
