Monday, 05.08.2019, 08:41
Estonia: Baltic Horizon Fund to pay investors EUR 2.6 mln
Northern Horizon Capital AS as the management company
of Baltic Horizon Fund has approved a cash distribution of approximately
2.07% of the fund's second quarter weighted average net asset value to its
unitholders, Baltic Horizon Fund told the stock exchange.
This equals to approximately 2.62 mln euros in total and
0.026 euros per unit. The pay-out also represents a 7.5% rolling distribution
yield for the past 12 months based on the closing unit price of the last day of
the second quarter of 2019 on Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.
In total, the fund has paid out 9.24 mln euros from the
operating results of the last twelve months -- 2.04 mln euros in the third
quarter of 2018, 2.12 mln euros in the fourth quarter of 2018, 2.45 mln euros
in the first quarter of 2019 and 2.62 mln euros in the second quarter of 2019.
Payments will be distributed from the fund on August 21,
2019. Unitholders entitled to receive distributions will be determined
according to a unitholders list as of August 19 at the end of the business day
in the T2S settlement system.
