Estonia: Baltic Horizon Fund to pay investors EUR 2.6 mln

The commercial property fund Baltic Horizon Fund is to make a payment of approximately 2.62 mln euros to its investors.

Northern Horizon Capital AS as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund has approved a cash distribution of approximately 2.07% of the fund's second quarter weighted average net asset value to its unitholders, Baltic Horizon Fund told the stock exchange.





This equals to approximately 2.62 mln euros in total and 0.026 euros per unit. The pay-out also represents a 7.5% rolling distribution yield for the past 12 months based on the closing unit price of the last day of the second quarter of 2019 on Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.





In total, the fund has paid out 9.24 mln euros from the operating results of the last twelve months -- 2.04 mln euros in the third quarter of 2018, 2.12 mln euros in the fourth quarter of 2018, 2.45 mln euros in the first quarter of 2019 and 2.62 mln euros in the second quarter of 2019.





Payments will be distributed from the fund on August 21, 2019. Unitholders entitled to receive distributions will be determined according to a unitholders list as of August 19 at the end of the business day in the T2S settlement system.