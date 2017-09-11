Baltic States – CIS, Banks, Financial Services, Lithuania
Bank of Lithuania together with central banks of Germany and Poland implemented EU Twinning Project in Belarus
‘Our experts provided consultations, organised training,
prepared and proposed methodologies on organising activities in important
central bank activity areas. Crucially, the commitment, responsibility, professionalism,
and deep engagement of our Belarusian counterparts both on expert and
management level were key in bringing the project to a successful conclusion.
The Long-standing bilateral cooperation between our countries has been further
enhanced on an international level with the participation of German and Polish
central banks,’ – said Asta Kuniyoshi, Deputy Chair of the Board of the
Bank of Lithuania.
The six-component project, financed with EU funds, was
launched at the beginning of 2018. The Bank of Lithuania took on the leading
role in two project components – financial stability and banking supervision.
13 experts from the Bank of Lithuania, together with other project participants
from EU national central banks, consulted Belarusians on these and other four
project components, namely payment systems, financial risk management,
financial consumer protection, and communication policy.
To implement this first EU Twinning Project to be undertaken
in Belarus, national central banks of Lithuania, Poland and Germany established
a consortium, which was awarded an EU contract. This was the first ever
Twinning venture for the Bank of Lithuania during which it gained valuable
experience from Deutsche Bundesbank and Narodowy Bank Polski – two
distinguished institutions that have proven to be reliable partners in various
EU Twining Projects.
Cooperation between
the central banks of Lithuania and Belarus on expert and management level has
been maintained for more than 20 years, prompting the exchange of information
on countries’ economic development, best practices in financial market
supervision, performance management, internal audit, HR, communication, etc.
