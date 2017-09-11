Internet website of receipt lottery launched in Latvia

On Friday the new internet website for the receipt lottery www.cekuloterija.lv was launched, while the receipts can be registered on the website as of July 1, the State Revenue Service reported LETA.

People will be invited to register their receipts or tickets for a sum of at least EUR 5 in order to participate in the lottery.





There will be monthly monetary awards of EUR 100-10,000, and annual awards of 2,000-20,000. Additional award will be offered by cooperation partners. The names of the winners will be announced at Superbingo program of commercial TV3 television and published on the internet websites www.cekuloterija.lv and www.latloto.lv.





The receipt lottery is organized by the State Revenue Service. The law on receipt lotteries was adopted in November 14, 2018.