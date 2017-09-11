Financial Services, Latvia
Saeima amends Credit Institution Law defining FCMC's obligations in credit institutions’ liquidation process
The amendments to the Credit Institution Law, drawn up by
the Finance Ministry, are intended to define more precisely the provisions
regulating credit institutions’ (banks) liquidation process, enhancing
oversight and anti-money laundering control.
The new legislation obliges the FCMC to supervise the
liquidation process but also authorizes the regulator to obtain the information
necessary to carry out this task. The FCMC is also expected to make sure
depositors’ interests are protected during the liquidation process, as not all depositors
receive their money from the Deposit Guarantee Fund and some of them recover
their money only in the liquidation process.
The Credit Institution Law also obliges the credit
institution’s liquidator to ensure financial crime control in line with legislative
provisions and the risks associated with the given credit institution. This
includes a requirement to report any suspicious transactions detected in the
liquidation process to the Financial Intelligence Service.
The FCMC will also monitor the liquidation process for
compliance with provisions of the Credit Institution Law, Law on the Prevention
of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, Law on International and National
Sanctions, Commercial Law, and FCMC regulations. For this purpose, the FCMC
will be authorized to access all credit institutions’ documents and the
liquidator’s documents concerning the given credit institutions, as well as to
receive all the necessary explanations and information from the liquidator
about the liquidation or self-liquidation process.
The amendments are part of the “financial system’s
overhaul”, announced by Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’ (New Unity). Saeima
passed the above amendments in the second reading on May 30.
