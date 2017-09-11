Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
Estonia's LHV, Danske Bank sign business transfer agreement of private loans
The transaction will
be finalized in the autumn of the current year, when the final scope and price
of the transaction will also be determined. Prerequisites for finalizing the
transaction are getting permission from the Competition Authority and raising
additional capital for LHV Group. The transaction is not to be considered
a transaction with related parties, LHV Group, parent group of LHV
Pank, told the stock exchange.
LHV Pank and Danske Bank have agreed on the
price of the transaction, according to which a discount of 39 mln euros will be
subtracted from the volume of the portfolio at the moment of the transaction.
The estimated price of the transaction will be around 410 mln euros.
The volume of the loan portfolio of the unit as of the end
of February is 470 mln euros, about 97% of which are home loans. According to
LHV's assessment, this is a well-guaranteed strong credit portfolio. Whereas
the interest rates of granted home loans were essentially near cost price, the
transaction is only possible due to the discounted sale of the portfolio.
It is presumed that the volume of the portfolio will
decrease to 450 mln euros by the moment of the transaction. The balances and
settlements of clients will not transfer with the unit when making the
transaction. At the same time, the unit is accompanied by a few employment
contracts, the specific number of which will be determined by the moment of
making the transaction.
With the transaction, LHV Pank will take over serving
about 10,800 private customers. According to LHV's settlement analysis
approximately 80 % of these are new customers for LHV.
Current loan customers of Danske Bank do not have to
change anything in their activities, and they will be provided with more
specific instructions as soon as the transaction is finalized in the second
half of 2019. LHV intends to automatically open a personal account for loan
servicing at LHV bank for every client and formalize amendments to
contracts so that all that the clients have to do is redirect loan payments to
their new bank account. The current loan terms will not change with the
automatic transfer of loans, unless clients themselves wish to amend the
contracts.
The intended transaction will have a significant impact on
the financial situation of LHV. As of the end of April 2019, the loan
portfolio of LHV Pank amounted to 1.016 bn euros. By acquiring the
unit, the loan portfolio of LHV will grow by about 450 mln euros. In addition
to the existent deposits, LHV will raise a total of 280 mln euros of new
financing in order to finance the transaction.
In the short term, LHV Pank will finance the added
volume of loans with deposits taken from Estonia and foreign markets. The
deposits of Estonian clients have grown faster than planned. If this trend
continues, it is possible to finance the transaction to a significant extent
through local deposits. The rest of the financing will be involved through
deposit-taking platforms where the international deposit platform Raisin will
be the main partner.
Through the latter, deposits will be taken from German,
Austrian, Dutch and Spanish private persons. Still, this is a source of
financing that is on the more costly side, which is why LHV Pank intends
to finance the home loan portfolio in the long term through issuing covered
bonds.
From 2021, the additional income from the portfolio will be
4 mln euros per year. On average, the transaction will improve the return on
equity (ROE) of LHV Pank by 0.4 percentage points per year. By that time
all one-off expenses will have been made and the expensive short-term deposits
raised for the transaction will have been replaced with more favorable covered
bonds.
Additionally, the financial plan takes into account that the
discount included with the transaction will be reflected in accounting through
interest income over the life of the portfolio. In case of significant change
or termination of loan contracts, the discounts related to the contracts will
be included in income at the same time.
In 2020, the additional profit from the transaction will
amount to 1.7 mln euros. The financial results will then be still affected by
the costlier short-term deposits, which are planned to be replaced with more
favorable covered bonds in 2020.
Since the loan portfolio will be acquired in the autumn of
2019, the transaction will predominantly add costs this year. According to
LHV's assessment, in 2019, the transaction will bring LHV a loss of 2.7 mln
euros, 1.05 mln euros of which originates from net interest income, 1.54 mln
euros from the provision accompanying the portfolio, and 0.12 mln euros from
additional administrative cost.
LHV Group will update their financial plan after the
transaction has taken place. Subject to the timing of the transaction, updating
of the financial plan may occur in the beginning of 2020 in the course of
regular updating of the financial plan.
In order to acquire the unit of Danske Bank involved
with the loan portfolio of Estonian private clients, LHV Group will have
to raise additional capital, which the group will use to increase the capital
of its subsidiary, LHV Pank. To finance the loan portfolio to be
acquired, LHV Group requires 27 mln euros of own funds, at least 16 mln
euros of which are tier 1 own funds and 11 mln euros of which are tier 2 own
funds.
"This is an important event for us. LHV's loan
portfolio will increase by 40% as a result of the transaction taking place, and
the importance of retail banking in LHV's business will increase dramatically.
This event can also be considered significant in Estonian banking since a bank
based on Estonian capital intends to take over the business of outgoing foreign
capital and considerably increase its market share in a strategically important
sector," Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, said.
"LHV has indeed grown to become the largest domestic
financial group, but the success of the transaction requires us to take on over
half a billion euros of deposits and, considering the growth of existing
business volumes, raise capital to the extent of about 50 mln euros through
three different capital instruments. The latter is divided between bonds and
share capital," Toomsalu said .
"The transaction is built on the principle that in
addition to using the deposits of Estonian clients, we will temporarily finance
ourselves with deposit-taking platforms. Next year, we hope to issue long-term
covered bonds which will make the financing cost more favorable. With this
transaction, the formulating of provisions, re-registering of guarantees and
other one-off costs must be taken into account at the beginning. The regular
effect without one-off factors of the portfolio to be acquired will be revealed
on the income statement in 18 months, also increasing the return on equity of
the whole bank compared to the current financial plan," Erki Kilu,
chairman of the management board of LHV Pank, said.
"After the transaction is finalized, we will certainly
invite new loan clients to use all other LHV services as well. We can serve the
new clients in the best possible way -- we offer all banking services, the best
service in Estonia, a network of ATMs across Estonia, and an extremely
comfortable internet and mobile bank," Kilu added.
The Estonian Financial Supervision Authority on issued
a precept to Danske Bank in February prohibiting the branch of the bank
from operating in Estonia.
The bank must cease its activities
in Estonia within eight months from receipt of the precept, and it
must consider the interests of its current customers in doing so, the financial
watchdog said.
Nothing changes at this moment for customers of Danske
Bank's Estonia branch, and all customer contracts continue to be in force.
The reorganization of customer relationships will be carried out gradually over
the next eight months. The bank will return all customer deposits in full.
However, it may not force current borrowers to terminate their loan agreements
or repay their loans to the bank early only because of the precept.
Danske Bank must transfer all the loan contracts of
its branch within eight months to some other unrelated bank or entity that is
authorized to operate in Estonia and that will continue to serve those loans,
or if it cannot do so after reasonable attempts, it will find another lawful
solution for how those loan contracts may continue to be served, provided that
customer interests are adequately protected. At the end of 2018, the branch had
around 14,700 depositors in Estonia and 12,300 borrowers.
Last September, an independent investigation ordered by the
bank's board of directors revealed that more than 230 billion US dollars in
suspicious transactions passed through the Estonia branch from Russian sources.
The report found that Danske's senior leadership had known of the
problem as far back as 2013, but failed to make appropriate disclosures even
after the laundering was confirmed in 2014. Investors accuse Danske Bank of
engaging in a concerted cover-up to keep the findings as well as the magnitude
of the laundering from investors and financial regulators in Estonia and
Denmark.
After having conducted on-site inspections at the bank and
carried out in-depth analysis of the information provided by the Estonian
Financial Intelligence Unit, the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority
concluded that Danske Bank must close its operation in Estonia.
Some 200 bn euros, the bulk of which appears to have come
from uncertain sources, was channeled through Danske's Estonian branch
between 2007 and 2015.
Thomas F. Borgen, then CEO of Danske Bank, in
September of 2018 decided to resign from his post due to the bank's money
laundering scandal. In addition, rules and control mechanisms pertaining to the
financial sector have come under closer scrutiny in many places across the
European Union.
Due to the money laundering scandal, Danske is under
investigation in Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and
the United States.
