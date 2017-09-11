Luminor earns EUR 26.4 mln in Q1 profits in Baltic

Luminor, one of the largest financial groups in Lithuania, earned 26.4 mln euros in unaudited profits in the first quarter of this year, down 26.5% from 33.4 mln euros a year ago, reported LETA/BNS.

"The economic backdrop of the Baltic countries has been very favorable and Luminor is taking full advantage of the possibilities it offers," Luminor Bank CEO Erkki Raasuke was quoted as saying in a statement.





Luminor's assets shrank 8.3% over a year to 14.134 bn euros, and its loan portfolio inched down 2.6% to 11.3 bn euros. The deposit portfolio rose 16% to 9.4 bn euros.

In terms of issued mortgages, Luminor's share stands at 20.9% in the Baltic states, and the bank has a 16.9% share in terms deposits.





Luminor was established last year after the Nordic banks of Nordea and DNB merged their Baltic operations. A contract on the sale of 60%of Luminor's shares to US investment company Blackstone was signed in September, with the Bank of Lithuania and European Central Bank yet to approve the deal.





Luminor is registered in Estonia and has branches in Lithuania and Latvia.