Latvian Treasury has issued bonds worth EUR 300 mln in international markets

Latvian Treasury has issued 30-year bonds worth EUR 300 million in international markets, according to the information published by the Treasury.

Latvia, using the favorable situation in the financial markets, made an additional issue of the 30-year bonds issued in February this year, maturing in 2049, in the size of EUR 300 mln and carrying a yield of 1.764% and a coupon of 1.875%.





Demand for the Latvian bonds surpassed the supply 2.9 times, and the bonds were purchased by more than 80 investors, most of them from Europe.





The lead managers of the bond issue were Citi, Credit Agricole and Goldman Sachs.

On February 12, the Treasury issued new 30-year bonds maturing in 2049, in the issue size of EUR 700 mln and carrying a yield of 1.929% and a coupon of 1.875%.





Demand for the Latvian bonds significantly surpassed the supply and the bonds were purchased by more than 70 investors, most of them from Europe.