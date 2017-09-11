Latvia's tax revenue 3.7% above target in four months

During the first four months of this year, the State Revenue Service collected EUR 2.978 billion in taxes, beating the four-month tax revenue target by EUR 105.984 mln or 3.7%, according to information released by the Revenue Service reported LETA.

Compared to the first four months of 2018, budget revenue provided by the Revenue Service grew by EUR 108.007 mln or 3.8% in January-April 2019.





Collection of value added tax (VAT) beat the target by 3.1% and came to EUR 807.168 mln in the first four months of 2019.





Excise tax revenue exceeded the target by 1.1%t and totaled EUR 337.638 mln in the first four months of this year.





The Revenue Service collected EUR 1.111 bn in social security contributions, which beat the target by 5.8%, and EUR 547.902 mln in personal income tax, or 7.4% more than planned.





This year, the Revenue Service plans to collect EUR 9.702 bn in taxes.