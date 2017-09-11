Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia
Delegation of European Court of Auditors to visit Latvia this week
Klaus Heiner-Lehne, President of the European Court of Auditors, and the court’s member Mihails Kozlovs, are due to arrive in Latvia on a two-day visit on Monday, the European Court of Auditors’ representative Simona Megne told LETA.
The delegation of the European Court of Auditors is
scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity), Auditor
General Elita Krumina, Finance Minister Janis Reirs (New Unity) and Transport
Minister Talis Linkaits (New Conservative Party).
The delegation is also planning to meet with Saeima Speaker
Inara Murniece (National Alliance), members of the Saeima European Affairs
Committee, Public Expenditure and Audit Committee and Economic, Agricultural,
Environmental and Regional Policy Committee to discuss the use of European
Union’s (EU) budget, the EU multiannual budget after 2020, the rule of law, the
EU’s transport infrastructure projects and the use of EU structural funding.
