Latvian government coalition to start debating tax reform
Saeima member Atis
Zakatistovs (KPV LV), who will be chairing the committee, told members of
the Saeima Budget and Finance (Taxation) Committee today that the Development
Committee would meet every other Monday, starting May 20, for discussions on
tax reform.
Saeima member Igors
Pimenovs (Harmony) asked about the opposition’s possible involvement in
this work, as well as proposed setting up a tax policy subcommittee.
Zakatistovs said that the tax policy subcommittee would be a useful tool,
especially when it comes to discussions with businesses. He described the
Development Committee as coalition parties’ coordination tool for finding
common ground on certain matters.
As reported, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’ (New Unity) government is not planning immediate
changes to the tax policy adopted by the government of Latvia’s previous Prime
Minister Maris Kucinskis
(Greens/Farmers).
Finance Minister Janis
Reirs (New Unity) said in an earlier interview to LETA that all coalition
partners have agreed on the position that tax changes could be made once in
four years, which is the term of government and parliament.
“Such an approach should be adopted in order to prevent the
situation where taxes are suddenly changed whenever the budget runs out of
money. The prime minister also stresses the importance of continuity, namely,
that we assume the previous government’s commitments concerning the budget and
taxes. We will therefore give the tax reform launched by the previous
government three years and assess it later,” the minister said.
The government plans to start discussions on possible tax
changes with social partners and entrepreneurs’ organizations in 2020.
