Altum assessing possibility to issue new bonds

Development Financial Institution Altum is considering a possibility to issue new bonds, the institution’s spokeswoman Sandra Eglite said LETA.

“Altum is currently assessing a possibility to issue new bonds,” she said, but did not reveal any more details.





According to Altum statement to Nasdaq Riga stock exchange, the company’s shareholders on April 29 made a decision on issue of transferable debt securities.





Since October 24, 2017, Altum green bonds worth EUR 20 mln with a maturity term October 17, 2024, have been included in the Baltic Bonds List, as well as bonds worth EUR 10 mln with a maturity term March 7, 2015, has been on the list since March 15, 2018.





Altum is a state-owned development finance institution, which offers state aid for various target groups with the help of financial instruments (such as loans, credit guarantees, investing in venture capital funds, etc.). Altum develops and implements state aid programs to compensate for the market's shortcomings that can't be solved by private financial institutions. Altum shareholders are the ministries of economics, finance, and agriculture.