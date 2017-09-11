Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation
Latvian government has resolved to prepare new tax policy guidelines until May 2020
The document says that the government will ensure a
predictable tax policy that helps to reach the state strategic goals and meets
the state fiscal needs.
“By actively engaging social and cooperation partners, we
will in due time prepare and approve the next medium-term tax policy
guidelines,” the government action plan provides.
The government by May 2020 also plans to prepare an
assessment on the impact of tax policy on different groups of resident with
different levels of income in order to identify whether the measures have
ensured reduction of inequality of income.
The government has resolved to continue transferring taxes
from labor to indirect taxes, raising the minimum wage and nearing the
non-taxable minimum income to the minimum wage, as well as simplifying taxes.
As reported, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said at the
government extraordinary meeting today that the implementation of the
government’s action plan requires EUR 1 bn which the government does not have
right now.
