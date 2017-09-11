Mintos P2P lending platform launches funding project Mintos Impact Fund

Latvia’s Mintos peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform has reached EUR 2 bn in total loans financed through the marketplace and started its first funding project Mintos Impact Fund, the company’s representatives informed BC.

Mintos representatives said that the fund’s first project would be cleaning up the Baltic Sea together with Pasaules Dabas Fonds (associated partner of WWF) and WWF Deutschland. Together with investors, Mintos aims to crowdfund EUR 100,000 in donations to the sea cleaning project.





The fund’s first project, titled TheFuture%, is intended to support the protection and preservation the Baltic Sea’s ecosystem.





Mintos co-founder and CEO Martins Sulte noted that the time has come for startups to turn their attention to the environment. “Mintos has a strong base of cognisant and critically thinking customers - investors who see the need to do their part in preserving our world - that’s what lets us join together in this environmental sustainability initiative and do good together. Our first project - supporting the Baltic Sea's marine ecosystem - is also symbolic of where the majority of our investors', as well as our company's roots are from,” said Sulte.





During the campaign, over 125,000 Mintos investors will be urged to donate to the Baltic Sea project.





Mintos launched operations in January 2015 in Riga. Mintos is a loan marketplace bringing together investors and non-bank lenders, providing an opportunity for individual and institutional investors to finance loans granted by non-bank lenders.