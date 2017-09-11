Ecology, Financial Services, Funds, Latvia
Mintos P2P lending platform launches funding project Mintos Impact Fund
Mintos representatives said that the fund’s first project
would be cleaning up the Baltic Sea together with Pasaules Dabas Fonds
(associated partner of WWF) and WWF Deutschland. Together with investors,
Mintos aims to crowdfund EUR 100,000 in donations to the sea cleaning project.
The fund’s first project, titled TheFuture%, is intended to
support the protection and preservation the Baltic Sea’s ecosystem.
Mintos co-founder and CEO Martins Sulte noted that the time
has come for startups to turn their attention to the environment. “Mintos has a
strong base of cognisant and critically thinking customers - investors who see
the need to do their part in preserving our world - that’s what lets us join
together in this environmental sustainability initiative and do good together.
Our first project - supporting the Baltic Sea's marine ecosystem - is also
symbolic of where the majority of our investors', as well as our company's
roots are from,” said Sulte.
During the campaign, over 125,000 Mintos investors will be
urged to donate to the Baltic Sea project.
Mintos launched operations in January 2015 in Riga. Mintos
is a loan marketplace bringing together investors and non-bank lenders,
providing an opportunity for individual and institutional investors to finance
loans granted by non-bank lenders.
