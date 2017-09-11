Banks, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 10.04.2019, 16:13
Dagens Nyheter: ECB looking into Swedbank's Estonian operations
The newspaper reported, citing the Swedish financial supervisory authority, that it had shared with the ECB a report commissioned by Swedbank on its Baltic operations. The Swedish FSA and the ECB declined to comment on the matter, according to Reuters.
The ECB wants to know how well Swedbank's Estonian subsidiary kept itself informed about its customers, Dagens Nyheter said, citing the source.
Sweden is not part of the eurozone but Estonia is and that means Swedbank's Estonian subsidiary falls under ECB supervision.
Looking into suspected money laundering is not strictly the ECB's area of activity as such investigations should be conducted by other authorities. The ECB can, however, inspect whether or not banks have implemented existing mandatory measures.
Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported in February that Swedbank customers had been able to funnel at least 40 bn kronor or 3.8 bn euros between Swedbank and Danske Bank in Estonia.
The chairman of the supervisory board of Swedbank, Lars Idermark, resigned last week, and on March 28, Swedbank's supervisory board dismissed Birgitte Bonnesen as president and CEO.
- 10.04.2019 Таллиннский аэропорт планирует к 2035 году рост пропускной способности до 8 млн. пассажиров
- 10.04.2019 МОСРР предлагает сократить количество латвийских самоуправлений до 35
- 10.04.2019 Tallinn Airport planning large terminal expansion by 2035
- 10.04.2019 Latvian Regional Development Ministry proposes map with 35 local governments
- 10.04.2019 World's largest cyber defense exercise to start in Tallinn
- 10.04.2019 Valio cheeses given halal certificate
- 10.04.2019 Тартуский научный парк открывает инкубатор для разработчиков игр
- 10.04.2019 Сертификат Halal открывает сырам Valio двери в исламские страны
- 10.04.2019 Яунземе: зарплаты ''в конвертах'' составляют 18% теневой экономики
- 09.04.2019 In February, exports was boosted by the wood sector in Estonia