Riga City Council approves budget with EUR 110 mln deficit

The Riga City Council last night approved its 2019 budget, with expenditures planned at a historical high - EUR 1.083 bn, informed LETA/BNS.

Meanwhile, the city'c revenue is planned at EUR 972.64 mln, meaning that the Riga City Council has passed yet another budget with a considerable deficit - 11.4% or 110.7 mln.





The budget debates at the Riga City Council lasted for ten hours with 33 coalition city council members supporting the budget, and 24 opposition members voting against.





Most of the revenue, or EUR 583.7 mln, will come from residential income taxes, with another 110 EUR mln coming from property taxes.