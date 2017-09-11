Council of financial watchdog in Latvia could be selected in tender

The council of the Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) in the future could be selected in a tender, said Finance Minister Janis Reirs (New Unity) in an interview with the Latvian public radio today, referred LETA,

Reirs said that the Finance Ministry has prepared significant reforms in the work of the FKTK council. The council will take on responsibility for supervision of illegal proceeds from criminal activity and the process of selection of the council members will be changed.





At present the commission’s head and deputy head are appointed by the Saeima and then the commission’s chairman appoints three council members. The amendments propose that the State Chancellery is organizing a tender for the position os council members and then they are approved by the parliament, said Reirs.





The finance minister believes that it is important to separate preparations of the decision from decision making.





Reirs hopes that the amendments will be approved at the parliament by October 1 because it is the time when the new FKTK council has to be appointed.