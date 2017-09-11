Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 19.03.2019, 12:36
Number of banks is too big for Latvia’s market - Putnins
BC, Riga, 19.03.2019.Print version
The number of banks for the local market is too big, said Finance and Capital Market Commission’s (FKTK) chairman Peters Putnins in an interview with the Latvian public television referred LETA.
“It is clear that the number of banks in Latvia is too big for the local market,” he said, adding that at the same time, it cannot be said how many banks are needed in Latvia because the banks are not working with local customers only.
He said that the banks can survive only by finding their niche, especially those who basically served non-resident customers.
Asked about the possible changes in the banking sector, he said that it is not possible to make any forecasts.
At present there are 20 banks in Latvia, including six branches of foreign banks.
Other articles:
- 19.03.2019 В Риге обсудят вопросы развития туризма старшего поколения
- 19.03.2019 Lidl Latvija raises share capital to EUR 56.5 mln
- 18.03.2019 Количество свободных рабочих мест в 2018 году в Латвии увеличилось на 33,4%
- 18.03.2019 С Латвии хотят взыскать 65 млн. евро за нереализованный проект
- 18.03.2019 Пассажиропоток airBaltic в феврале вырос на 14%
- 18.03.2019 Last year saw the highest remuneration rise in post-crisis period
- 18.03.2019 UK-owned Earthport Payment Services gets license in Lithuania
- 18.03.2019 Eesti Energia gets almost half of Estonian renewable energy subsidy in February
- 18.03.2019 airBaltic carries 14% more passengers in-February
- 18.03.2019 Kesko Senukai invests EUR 1.5 mln in renovation of store in Riga