Public discussion on Pan-Baltic covered bond framework started

The Interim Report, prepared in cooperation within the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), reflects views of experts of the Ministries of Finance of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Interim Report aims at presenting concrete solutions on what the Pan-Baltic covered bonds can look like and what are still legal, regulatory and operational issues that have to be tackled.





This consultation is targeted to both, domestic and international market participants, being active in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The consultation will take place until April 3.



