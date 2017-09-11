Baltic, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 14.03.2019, 22:38
Public discussion on Pan-Baltic covered bond framework started
BC, Riga, 14.03.2019.Print version
The Ministries of Finance of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania commenced a joint public consultation on the Interim Report of Introduction of Pan-Baltic Covered Bond Legal and Regulatory framework (The Interim Report), LETA learned from the Latvian Finance Ministry.
The Interim Report, prepared in cooperation within the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), reflects views of experts of the Ministries of Finance of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Interim Report aims at presenting concrete solutions on what the Pan-Baltic covered bonds can look like and what are still legal, regulatory and operational issues that have to be tackled.
This consultation is targeted to both, domestic and international market participants, being active in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The consultation will take place until April 3.
Other articles:
- 14.03.2019 Recent changes shake up Lithuania's gas market
- 14.03.2019 Suspicions of corruption at Riga Satiksme will affect company's borrowing capacity - SEB Banka CEO
- 14.03.2019 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai может подписывать договор о восстановлении ж/д ветки в Реньге
- 14.03.2019 Яунземе: главная задача СГД - увеличение государственных доходов
- 14.03.2019 New rules for financing SMEs: changes in existing legislation
- 14.03.2019 Аудит оценит сотрудничество Rigas satiksme и Rigas karte
- 14.03.2019 The Post Office: Вильнюс - самое выгодное место для путешествий по Европе, Рига - на седьмом месте
- 14.03.2019 1,1 миллион дел о взыскании долгов против жителей Латвии!
- 14.03.2019 Торгово-развлекательный центр Akropole откроется 4 апреля
- 14.03.2019 В Латвии 35,7% домохозяйств в 2018 году с трудом покрывали повседневные расходы