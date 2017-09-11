Baltic International Bank receives BBB+ financial crime compliance rating, with a positive outlook

Sigma Ratings, a New York-based rating agency, assigned BBB+ financial crime compliance (FCC) rating to Baltic International Bank placing it among industry leaders. Sigma’s report also noted that the bank’s outlook is positive.

Sigma Ratings reviewed Baltic International Bank’s inherent risk environment and control effectiveness around FCC. The review included FCC factors specific to AML, CFT, sanctions, and aspects of other non-credit risk issues such as geo-political risk and national-level regulatory proficiency.

Chairperson of the Management Board, Baltic International Bank, Viktors Bolbats told: “We are truly delighted by the positive assessment of the renowned rating agency Sigma Ratings as it demonstrates that our hard work and increased investment in the area of fighting against financial crimes have paid off. Baltic International Bank firmly believes that privately owned banks need to shape a sustainable business model with the underlying corporate governance principles and transparency in all actions, including the fight against criminal crimes.”

Some of Baltic International Bank’s key strengths, according to the Sigma Rating report, include its increased investment in compliance, both in headcount and technology, as well as sophisticated transaction monitoring system (TMS) with a comprehensive list of detection scenario rules. Baltic International Bank has advanced controls in place in order to mitigate against financial crime.

“Baltic International Bank deserves credit for embracing transparency and investing in its financial crime control environment. The rating speaks to a relatively strong control environment and an engaged management team that recognize the importance of proactive risk management across all three lines of defense,” said Stuart Jones, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Ratings.

In light of the overall situation faced by the sector, in 2018 Baltic International Bank invested money towards enhancing professional qualification of its employees and their expertise in the fight against financial crimes in accordance with international standards. For instance, all of the employees involved in implementing the Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Customer’s Partner (KYCP) principles have undergone an in-depth AML/CFT training. The Bank has revised AML/CFT policy and related procedures and implemented new amendments requested by regulator.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) and the State Revenue Service (SRS) have admitted Baltic International Bank to Gold Level of the In-depth Cooperation Programme or so-called SRS White List, thereby acknowledging the transparency of operations as well as tax compliance discipline.

Baltic International Bank operates in the Latvian financial market for more than 25 years already. Baltic International Bank is one of Latvia’s most experienced banks in the field of providing individual, tailor-made services, offering high-quality financial products and investment solutions based on the principles of the ESG (Environmental. Social. Governance). Bank cooperates with the world’s leading capital management companies simultaneously facilitating growth of the investors’ wealth and caring for the environment. Baltic International Bank corporate value include Expertise, Reliability and Succession.

Sigma Ratings, Inc. (“Sigma”) is a New York-based firm pioneering a technology-driven approach to assess governance and financial crime risk at the entity level. Sigma evaluates entities on non-credit risks, including financial crime compliance, governance, sanctions, corruption and reputation. Sigma’s methodologies are based on industry best practice that have been developed in consultation with the public and private sector. Sigma’s ratings are also reviewed by an independent Rating Committee before issuance. Sigma regularly presents to U.S. regulators and regulators around the world for further feedback and ideas. Sigma’s leadership team includes professionals with more than 100 years of combined experience, including deep domain expertise on counter illicit finance-related matters as senior U.S. Government, legal and development finance experts. Company clients include financial institutions and investment firms, multinational companies, insurance firms and governments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.