Estonian company enables to start business in UK via TransferWise IBAN account

An Estonian enterprise 1Office Group has launched a portal which enables to start a company in the United Kingdom by opening an IBAN account on the Estonian money transfer platform Transferwise and purchasing all other services required for starting a business on 1Office's web site, writes LETA/BNS.

The company offers a solution where creating a company, adding a banking solution from TransferWise, ordering address service and accounting can be all done online, 1Office said.

To start a business, an application has to be filled out on 1Office's portal, which is linked to the local business register as well as TransferWise, and enables to start business operations as soon as on the next day, the company said.

CEO of 1Office Ragnar Everest said the new solution is particularly useful for foreigners as starting a business on 1Office's portal is easier that doing it on a UK local business listing site.

"While foreigners are already able to register their business online in full, obtaining an IBAN account has caused some problems. It should not pose any problems any longer, now that the cooperation launched with TransferWise ensures that all the customers who have joined through our portal are regarded as legitimate businesses and thus acquiring an account is easier and quicker," Everest said.

1Office Group is an enterprise based on Estonian capital, which offers business services to local businesses as well as to those abroad. Services provided by the company include starting a business, consulting, accounting, virtual offices and legal services. In addition to Estonia and the United Kingdom, the company also operates in Finland, Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania.