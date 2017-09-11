Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Internet
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 13.03.2019, 22:10
Estonian company enables to start business in UK via TransferWise IBAN account
The company offers a solution where creating a company,
adding a banking solution from TransferWise, ordering address service and
accounting can be all done online, 1Office
said.
To start a business, an application has to be filled out on
1Office's portal, which is linked to the local business register as well as TransferWise, and enables to start
business operations as soon as on the next day, the company said.
CEO of 1Office Ragnar Everest said the new solution is
particularly useful for foreigners as starting a business on 1Office's portal
is easier that doing it on a UK local business listing site.
"While foreigners are already able to register their
business online in full, obtaining an IBAN account has caused some problems. It
should not pose any problems any longer, now that the cooperation launched with
TransferWise ensures that all the customers who have joined through our
portal are regarded as legitimate businesses and thus acquiring an account is
easier and quicker," Everest said.
1Office Group is
an enterprise based on Estonian capital, which offers business services to local
businesses as well as to those abroad. Services provided by the company include
starting a business, consulting, accounting, virtual offices and legal
services. In addition to Estonia and the United Kingdom, the company also
operates in Finland, Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania.
- 13.03.2019 Lithuanian haulers will be able to make use of Brexit, body rep says
- 13.03.2019 FCMC completes evaluation of 12 Latvian banks' new business models
- 13.03.2019 Estonian software robotics co Flowit boosts earnings 26% on year
- 13.03.2019 Estonian Cyber Command to hold Defense Makeathon
- 13.03.2019 Housing affordability improved in all Baltic capitals in 2018 - Swedbank
- 13.03.2019 Estonian companies develop remote tower for air traffic control services
- 13.03.2019 Skeleton Technologies Appoints Renaud Lecompte as Chief Commercial Officer in Major Coup
- 13.03.2019 FKTK закончила оценку новых моделей бизнеса 12 латвийских банков
- 13.03.2019 Бетонным строением года стало здание Эстонской художественной академии
- 13.03.2019 Что ожидается в экономике стран Балтии в 2019 году?