Budget, Financial Services, Latvia

Latvia`s national debt increased by EUR 500 mln last year

BC, Riga, 11.03.2019.
Compared to 2017, Latvia's national debt increased by EUR 500 mln in 2018, LETA was informed by the State Treasury.

According to the State Treasury, Latvia's national debt reached EUR 10.2 bn at the end of 2018.


85% of the national debt at the end of 2018 was made up of external debt.




