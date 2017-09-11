Latvian Government support budget plan project for 2019

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget plan project for 2019, reported LETA.

The budget project approved by the previous government foresaw that revenue will be at EUR 9.178 bn, while expenditure - EUR 9.205 bn.





Compared to the budget project approved by the Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) government, the new budget project foresees greater budget expenditure - revenue at 9.2 bn, and expenditure at EUR 9.4 bn.





Overall, budget spending in the 2019 budget will increase by EUR 400 mln, with an additional EUR 28.5 mln to be allocated for priority spending areas.





The increase in budget spending can be explained with the decisions made by the previous government at the end of 2018 to increase salaries for healthcare works, as well as for judges and prosecutors.





However, the new 2019 budget project maintains budget spending at 2% of GDP.

The 2019 budget deficit is planned at 0.5% of GDP.