Wednesday, 20.02.2019, 09:24
Latvian Government support budget plan project for 2019
The budget project approved by the previous government
foresaw that revenue will be at EUR 9.178 bn, while expenditure - EUR 9.205 bn.
Compared to the budget project approved by the Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) government,
the new budget project foresees greater budget expenditure - revenue at 9.2 bn,
and expenditure at EUR 9.4 bn.
Overall, budget spending in the 2019 budget will increase by
EUR 400 mln, with an additional EUR 28.5 mln to be allocated for priority
spending areas.
The increase in budget spending can be explained with the
decisions made by the previous government at the end of 2018 to increase
salaries for healthcare works, as well as for judges and prosecutors.
However, the new 2019 budget project maintains budget
spending at 2% of GDP.
The 2019 budget deficit is planned at 0.5% of GDP.
