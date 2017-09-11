Banks, Education and Science, Financial Services, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 15.02.2019, 09:13
Researchers in economics awarded €10 and €5 thousand from Bank of Lithuania
The co-authored experimental paper on different labour
taxation forms by Matthias Gerhard Weber
and Arthur Schram received the
Vladas Jurgutis Award (€10 thousand), and the research paper on strategic
behaviour by Ada Kovaliukaitė
received the Bank of Lithuania Award for Dissertation in the Field of Economics
(€5 thousand).
‘Both of the awarded works are distinctive in their
originality and quality and offer wide possibilities for practical application.
The co-authored scientific paper that was granted the Vladas Jurgutis Award is
based on a behavioural experiment and contributed significantly to discussions
on taxation reforms, revealing that the inclination towards work increases as
gross wages rise even if income after taxes remains the same. As for the award
granted to honour the authors of the best dissertations in the field of
economics, members of the commission decided to award the research paper
focusing on strategic behaviour that can be beneficial for understanding
investor behaviour or share pricing,’ said Marius
Jurgilas, Member of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania.
This year the co-authored paper ‘The non-equivalence of
labour market taxes: a real-effort experiment’ by Matthias Gerhard Weber and
Arthur Schram received the Vladas Jurgutis Award. It is a part of Matthias
Gerhard Weber’s thesis defended at the University of Amsterdam and was
published in The Economic Journal, a prestigious economics journal. Matthias
Gerhard Weber is a fellow at Vilnius University.
The Bank of Lithuania Award for Dissertation in the Field of
Economics was granted to the paper ‘The role of strategic beliefs in
understanding strategic, pro-social and socially complementary behaviour’ by
Ada Kovaliukaitė for original and high quality research. Ada Kovaliukaitė
defended her thesis at Texas A&M University (US).
Every year between August and September, the Bank of
Lithuania invites researchers in economics and students that had already
defended their theses to file applications for awards to be granted. The
scientific research papers submitted are assessed by a commission comprising
scientists from the Bank of Lithuania’s Center for Excellence in Finance and
Economic Research (CEFER) and representatives of Lithuanian and foreign
universities. This year, the commission assessed 4 scientific works submitted
to receive the V. Jurgutis Award and 17 applications submitted to be granted
the Award for Dissertation in the Field of Economics. Most of the economists
that submitted applications are Lithuanian-born; a few foreigners affiliated
with Lithuanian universities applied as well.
This is the first year when the Bank of Lithuania awards are granted not only to Lithuanian scientists. This proves that economic research in Lithuania is keeping pace with global scientific trends.
The scientists will receive their awards during the Baltic Economics Conference co-organised with the central banks of the Baltic States and major universities of the region.
