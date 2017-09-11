Estonia, Financial Services
Thursday, 14.02.2019
Estonian financial authority warns against Golden Circle Capital
BC, Tallinn, 14.02.2019.
The Estonian Financial Supervision Authority warns against provider of investment services Golden Circle Capital, which does not hold a licence to offer said services reffered LETA/BNS.
The Estonian financial authority would like to inform investors that according to its knowledge Golden Circle Capital has turned to Estonian population and offered them investment services.
Golden Circle Capital does not hold an activity licence for the provision of investment services in Estonia and therefore is not authorized to provide such services in Estonia.
