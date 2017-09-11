Treasury of Latvia issues EUR 700 mln worth of 30-year bonds

The Treasury of Latvia on Tuesday issued EUR 700 million worth of 30-year bonds, Treasury spokeswoman Eva Smite-Kregere told LETA.

She said that Latvia on Tuesday issued new 30-year bonds maturing in 2049, in the issue size of EUR 700 mln and carrying a yield of 1.929% and a coupon of 1.875%.





Demand for the Latvian bonds significantly surpassed the supply, Smite-Kregere said, adding that the bonds were purchased by more than 70 investors, most of them from Europe.





“The financing has been raised in a favorable situation in the financial markets on advantageous interest rates, ensuring low and predictable debt servicing costs in the long term. With this bond issue transaction, the Treasury has raised the largest part of the amount it plans to borrow in foreign markets this year,” said Smite-Kregere.





The lead managers of the bond issue were Citi, Credit Agricole and Goldman Sachs.