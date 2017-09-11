Budget, Financial Services, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 06.02.2019, 22:52
Vilnius adopts 2019 budget
BC, Vilnius, 06.02.2019.Print version
The City Council of Vilnius adopted on Wednesday the Lithuanian capital's budget for 2019, with expenditure exceeding revenue by 5 mln euros, reported LETA/BNS.
The city's revenue is expected to grow by 3.5% this year compared with 2018 to 611.717 mln euros.
Total revenue, including EU support and funds carried over from last year, is projected at 679.4 mln euros, a rise of 9% y-o-y.
Excluding national and EU grants, the budget earmarks 408.512 mln euros for the local authority's independent functions this year, up by 4.5% from last year.
More than half of this years' revenue is expected to come from taxes, at 339.382 mln euros, or 1.8% more than last year, and the largest portion of expenditure, not including national and EU grants, should go to education, culture and sports, at 146.203 mln euros, or 0.9% more.
Other articles:
- 06.02.2019 Белорусская делегация проинформировала о мерах по обеспечению безопасности строящейся АЭС
- 06.02.2019 Гусельников дал показания по "с вас 100 000 в месяц"
- 06.02.2019 Ушаков: радикальные изменения в работе департамента сообщений не нужны
- 06.02.2019 Port of Tallinn IPO was awarded the Best IPO Award by East Capital
- 06.02.2019 Мэрия Вильнюса утвердила бюджет 2019 года
- 06.02.2019 Maxima grupe до 2025 года инвестирует в развитие 600 млн. евро
- 06.02.2019 Госконтроль: в Риге на транспортную инфраструктуру нецелесообразно израсходовано 5,4 млн. евро
- 06.02.2019 Money screening methodology for ABLV Bank's liquidation to be ready in 2 weeks - Karins
- 06.02.2019 EUR 5.4 million misspent on Riga transport infrastructure - state auditors
- 06.02.2019 "Латвийское радио 4" и русскую и английскую версии Lsm.lv могут закрыть