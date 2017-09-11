Vilnius adopts 2019 budget

The City Council of Vilnius adopted on Wednesday the Lithuanian capital's budget for 2019, with expenditure exceeding revenue by 5 mln euros, reported LETA/BNS.

The city's revenue is expected to grow by 3.5% this year compared with 2018 to 611.717 mln euros.





Total revenue, including EU support and funds carried over from last year, is projected at 679.4 mln euros, a rise of 9% y-o-y.





Excluding national and EU grants, the budget earmarks 408.512 mln euros for the local authority's independent functions this year, up by 4.5% from last year.





More than half of this years' revenue is expected to come from taxes, at 339.382 mln euros, or 1.8% more than last year, and the largest portion of expenditure, not including national and EU grants, should go to education, culture and sports, at 146.203 mln euros, or 0.9% more.