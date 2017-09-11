Business, Financial Services, Latvia, Statistics
39,822 business operators pay micro enterprise tax in Latvia in early February
From September 1, 2010, when the micro enterprise tax was
introduced in Latvia, till February 1, 2019, Latvian authorities have received
a total of 97,376 applications from tax payers seeking the status of micro
enterprise tax payers.
Compared to January 2019, the number of micro enterprise tax
payers decreased by 2,279.
48,707 applications were submitted by corporate entities,
49,071 applications were from individuals and 3,621 applications were filed by
individual business operators.
Applications for the status of micro enterprise tax payers
were approved in case of 46,643 corporate entities, 47,229 individuals and
3,621 individual business operators.
At the same time, 1,719 applications from corporate
entities, 1,021 applications from individuals and 79 applications from
individual business operators were rejected.
As reported, the Latvian parliament in July 2017 adopted
amendments to the Law on Micro Enterprise Tax under which micro enterprises
with annual turnover below EUR 40,000 will be paying a 15 % tax, starting from
2018, and the 20 % tax will be applied to the turnover in excess of EUR 40,000
with special rules applying during the transition period in 2018 and 2019.
