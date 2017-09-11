Budget, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 01.02.2019, 09:16
Riga's 2018 budget deficit proves EUR 64 mln smaller than planned
The local authority had planned to close 2018 with a budget
deficit of EUR 99.4 mln.
According to the financial department’s estimates, the
combined budget deficit of Latvia’s other municipalities amounted to 6.5% of
annual revenue in 2018.
According to the department’s data, revenue in the capital
city’s basic budget totaled EUR 924.8 mln last year, beating the target by EUR
1.4 mln.
Meanwhile, expenditure in last year’s basic budget was EUR
62.9 mln smaller than planned and totaled EUR 960 mln.
In comparison with 2017, municipal budget revenue grew by
EUR 18.7 mln, or 2.1%, the city council’s representatives said.
At the end of 2018, the city’s cash balance was EUR 92 mln in
contrast to the planned EUR 32.8 mln.
As reported, the Riga City Council passed amendments to the
municipal budget, increasing expenditure to EUR 1.023 bn.
- 01.02.2019 TechChill 2019 Agenda has been Announced Putting the spotlight on Impact, Innovation and the Human Side of Tech
- 01.02.2019 Turnover of Pindstrup Latvia peat company grows 3.1% in FY
- 01.02.2019 Estonian FSA: Lead role in supervision over Danske belonged to Danish FSA
- 31.01.2019 ТЕРЕМ-КВАРТЕТ в день рождения Фонда Германа Брауна!
- 31.01.2019 Viada Baltija to invest over EUR 5 mln in its chain of fuel stations in 2019
- 31.01.2019 Saeima votes to strip MP Jurass of immunity from prosecution
- 31.01.2019 Saeima lowers minimum age for shooting hunting guns to 16 years
- 31.01.2019 Rebroadcasting of Rossiya RTR in Latvia banned for three months
- 31.01.2019 Estonia: Swedbank, Coop Pank to stop using password cards on Feb 1
- 31.01.2019 Парламентское большинство поддержало выдачу депутата Юрашса для уголовного преследования