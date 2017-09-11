Financial Services, Jurmala, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 29.01.2019, 08:26
Jurmala projects its budget revenue to grow 9.7% this year
The municipality’s expenditure, meanwhile, is planned at EUR
103.9 mln this year, which would be a 7.6% increase against 2018. The city
council’s representatives said that the deficit will be financed with the EUR
10.6 mln surplus accumulated in the city’s 2018 budget, as well as loans, which
are planned at EUR 9.5 mln this year.
The local government’s top priorities for this year include
road and street repairs, as well as works in courtyards of apartment buildings
and the beech area, on which the city council plans to spend EUR 8 mln.
EUR 30.6 mln in the 2019 budget of Jurmala have been
earmarked for the education sector, with the local authority planning to spend
EUR 4.2 mln on the renovation of school buildings.
Jurmala also plans to raise EUR 24.8 mln from EU funds this
year for various projects.
- 29.01.2019 Metalworking company Valpro turnover rises 19.4% in 2017-2018 financial year
- 29.01.2019 Latvian residents spent on average 12% more while abroad in 2018
- 28.01.2019 Estonia: Entrepreneurs seeking possibilities for relaunching Riga-Kuressaare flight route
- 28.01.2019 Германские войска потренируются на Airbus A320 латвийской авиакомпании
- 28.01.2019 Доходы бюджета Юрмалы в этом году возрастут на 9,7%
- 28.01.2019 Procurement watchdog bans Pasazieru Vilciens from signing train supply contract with Talgo
- 28.01.2019 Pasazieru vilciens запретили заключать договор о поставке новых электропоездов
- 28.01.2019 Украинско-латвийское предприятие по производству яиц заказало оборудования на 26 млн. евро
- 28.01.2019 Lattelecom Group saw 8% increase in turnover in 2018