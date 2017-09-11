Jurmala projects its budget revenue to grow 9.7% this year

The city council of Latvia’s seaside resort city Jurmala has passed the city’s 2019, with municipal revenue expected to grow 9.7 % year-on-year to EUR 88.8 mln this year, the local authority informed LETA.

The municipality’s expenditure, meanwhile, is planned at EUR 103.9 mln this year, which would be a 7.6% increase against 2018. The city council’s representatives said that the deficit will be financed with the EUR 10.6 mln surplus accumulated in the city’s 2018 budget, as well as loans, which are planned at EUR 9.5 mln this year.





The local government’s top priorities for this year include road and street repairs, as well as works in courtyards of apartment buildings and the beech area, on which the city council plans to spend EUR 8 mln.





EUR 30.6 mln in the 2019 budget of Jurmala have been earmarked for the education sector, with the local authority planning to spend EUR 4.2 mln on the renovation of school buildings.

Jurmala also plans to raise EUR 24.8 mln from EU funds this year for various projects.