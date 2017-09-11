Budget, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 24.01.2019, 08:45
2019 state Latvian budget could be passed at end-March
Passing the 2109 budget will be the first job for the new finance minister, Reirs said. If all goes well, the budget could be approved at the beginning of April, but Reirs wants to accelerate the process and have the budget approved by mid-March or by the end of March.
According to Reirs, members of Krisjanis Karins' (New Unity) coalition have agreed that the 2019 state budget will be based on the multi-annual budget approved by the outgoing government, but several current policies, for instance, the policy on healthcare workers' salaries, may have to be revised. The fiscal space is currently unclear, added Reirs, therefore financing for new priorities is impossible to discuss at this point.
When asked about new tax policy guidelines, which are referred to as a priority in the new government declaration, Reirs said they did not mean reforming the tax system, the new tax policy guidelines are meant to make the tax system work better.
"The idea is that the current taxes remain unchanged for businessmen in 2018 and 2019, but we will begin assessing the tax system at the beginning of 2020. Discussions with business associations about what improvements are needed will take six months, so the changes could come into force as of 2021," said Reirs, emphasizing once again that the tax guidelines were not meant to change taxes, but to make the tax system work better.
For instance, the overly complex system of labor taxes is one aspect of the tax system that should be improved, said Reirs.
Implementation of recommendations offered by the Moneyval committee of the Council of Europe will also be high on the finance minister's agenda, said Reirs.
- 23.01.2019 Collector coin dedicated to a unique smelt fishing tradition - Bank of Lithuania
- 23.01.2019 Латвийское общество поддержало ветряную и гидроэнергетику
- 23.01.2019 В вузах Латвии стало меньше студентов
- 23.01.2019 В Литве выбирают строителя железнодорожной ветки на Реньге
- 23.01.2019 ЕС выделил на первый этап синхронизации ЛЭП Балтийских стран 323 млн. евро
- 23.01.2019 Сейм Латвии утвердил правительство Кариньша
- 23.01.2019 Saeima approves Karins government
- 23.01.2019 Estonia's Elering to get EUR 141 mln for synchronization from CEF
- 23.01.2019 TechChill announces the startup teams for the Fifty Founders battle