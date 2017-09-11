Lithuania's revenue from tobacco excise duties up 2 % in 2018

Lithuania's total revenue from tobacco excise duties rose by slightly more than 2% last year compared with 2017, while wholesale tobacco product sales fell by almost 4%, according to the latest figures from the State Tax Inspectorate writes LETA/BNS.

The amount of declared tobacco excise duties totaled 282.725 mln euros in 2018, up by 2.3% from 276.412 mln euros a year earlier. Declared cigarette sales declined by 3.8% to 2.801 mln units, based on data from excise warehouses.





An empty pack survey by Nielsen showed illegal cigarettes accounting for 16.5% of Lithuania's tobacco market last November.