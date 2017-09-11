Budget, Estonia, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:54
Estonia: EUR 9.07 bln of expenditure planned in state budget used in 11 mos of 2018
Of external finance, 689.4 mln euros or 64.8 % of the budgeted
full-year amount had been used. Fiscal receipts during the first 11 months of
the year totaled 9.12 bn euros, 88.4 % of the amount budgeted for the
full-year, the Ministry of Finance said.
Investments totaled 379 mln euros in 11 months, or 4.2% of
all expenditures and investments. This entails the government's own
investments, plus investment support reflected under support.
Greatest investment groups included buildings and facilities
in the amount of 245.8 mln euros, the sum invested in the maintenance and
construction of state-owned roads totaled 155.8 mln euros. Investments in
buildings and facilities under the authority of the Ministry of Defense
amounted to 31.1 mln euros, including an investment of 10.1 mln euros
in establishing the necessary infrastructure for hosting Estonia's allies.
Benefits accounted for half of the expenditures and
investments, making up 4.53 bn euros of the total expenses of the state,
whereas the sum total included social allowances in the amount of 2.31 bn
euros, of which pensions made up 1.64 bn euros. The next biggest items were the
compensation and support fund for municipalities in the amount of 475.2 mln
euros, family allowances in the amount of 258.3 mln euros and parental benefit
in the amount of 220.4 mln euros.
A third of the expenses and investments was made up of other
operating costs with 2.85 bn euros. These mainly include forwarding paid tax
income. Of these, the largest sources of expense were social tax to the Health
Insurance Fund in the amount of 1.1 bn euros, personal income tax to local
governments in the amount of 992.3 mln euros, payments to funded pension funds
in the amount of 384.8 mln euros.
Labor and operating costs totaled 1.3 bn euros, making up
14.3% of total expenses and investments. Labor costs amounted to 749.9 mln
euros and operating expenses totaled 547.2 mln euros. The largest groups of
expenditure were wages totaling 696.1 mln euros, and costs related to buildings
and facilities in the amount of 155.7 mln euros.
The state's receipts in 2018 are budgeted to total 10.31 bn
euros and expenditures and investments 10.83 bn euros inclusive of carryovers.
Compared with 2017, budgeted income is bigger by 826.7 mln euros or 8.7% and
budgeted expenditures and investments are bigger by 929 mln euros or 9.4%.
External finance made up 1.06 bn euros or 10% of the total
expenditures of the state budget in 2018. EU structural and investment funds of
the 2014–2020 budgetary period made up approximately 80 % of the external
support in 2018.
The Treasury's liquid assets, that is deposits and bonds,
stood at 1.14 bn euros at the end of November, of which 703.2 mln euros was the
liquidity reserve, 29.9 mln euros the ownership reform reserve fund, and 411.6 mln
euros the stabilization reserve.
Compared to the end of 2017, the liquid assets decreased by
11.4 mln euros or 1%. The liquidity reserve decreased by 15 mln euros or
2.1% and the stabilization reserve by 0.6 mln euros or 0.1%. The
ownership reform reserve fund increased by 4.2 mln euros or 16.8%.
- 18.01.2019 Рост объемов приграничной торговли алкоголем замедлился
- 18.01.2019 Pension funds invest EUR 175 mln in Estonia in 2018
- 18.01.2019 Finnish police suspect 3 Finns, 12 Estonians of large-scale tax evasion in construction
- 18.01.2019 SEB: Estonian companies' export to Germany should be more diverse
- 18.01.2019 «Отображенный свет» в галерее Rietumu
- 18.01.2019 Ошибка в сотрудничестве с одним банком - счет не откроют больше нигде
- 18.01.2019 Estonia: Number of startup visa applicants up more than 2-fold in 2018
- 18.01.2019 Number of residents of Latvia's Valka after Estonian child allowances subsidies
- 18.01.2019 Snoras probe puts damage at around EUR 500 mln
- 18.01.2019 Недостатки отчета от Deloitte оценили в 3 млн. евро