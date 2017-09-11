Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:52
Microenterprises in Latvia failed to declare 35.6% of employees' wages in 2017 - Revenue Service
Compared to a year before, the share of undeclared wages
grew by 7.4 percentage points, from 28.2% to 35,6%.
The Revenue Service noted that under the amendments to the
Microenterprise Tax Law, effective as of 2017, the microenterprise tax rate has
been raised from 9% to 15%. To compensate for the new tax expenditure, some
microenterprises “optimized” wage costs, reducing declared income and
increasing undeclared income.
In 2017, undeclared microenterprise tax liabilities amounted
to an estimated EUR 35.6 mln, while declared but outstanding tax liabilities
were worth EUR 9.2 mln. In 2017, microenterprises declared EUR 92.83 mln
payable in microenterprise tax.
According to the Revenue Service, the microenterprise tax
gap in 2017 made up 34.9% of all potential microenterprise tax liabilities. The
microenterprise tax gap widened by 6.3 percentage points from 2016.
The segments showing the highest percentage of undeclared
wages in 2017 included programming (63.1%), logistics (62.8%), taxi services
(55.9%), other ICT services (47.9%), advertising services (38.5%), accounting,
bookkeeping, audit and tax consulting services (37%).
- 18.01.2019 Латвия уменьшила сеть маршрутов междугородних автобусов на 725 тыс. км
- 18.01.2019 Рост объемов приграничной торговли алкоголем замедлился
- 18.01.2019 СНМП: массовый отток работников пока остановлен
- 18.01.2019 Pension funds invest EUR 175 mln in Estonia in 2018
- 18.01.2019 airBaltic to Receive Market Leader Award by ATW for the Second Year in a Row
- 18.01.2019 Рижский порт планирует в этом году грузооборот в размере 35-37,9 млн тонн
- 18.01.2019 «Отображенный свет» в галерее Rietumu
- 18.01.2019 В аэропорту Рига построят пятый перрон
- 18.01.2019 Во время поездки на автобусе пристегиваются 56% жителей Латвии
- 18.01.2019 Транзитно-транспортный потенциал и "зеленые технологии" в центре внимания казахстанско-латвийских отношений