Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:54
Estonia: Over EUR 11 mln claimed in dental care benefits by December
The increasing number of visits to dental practitioners
indicates that the dental care benefit has helped many to go for a check-up
and, if necessary, start dental treatment. The objective of the benefit is to
increase the availability of dental care for those who need it the most.
"Feedback from dentists indicates that they have received visits from
people who have not made an appointment with them for a long time or ever
before," Viivika Tamra, leading specialist at the department of public
relations and health promotion at the Estonian Health Insurance Board, told.
The Health Insurance Board said that the large number of
people using the benefit clearly indicates the necessity of said compensation.
A large number of people in Estonia have not been able to afford a visit to the
dentist for financial reasons. Now, that reimbursement of dental care services
has been established, said services are more available for people with
lower income as well.
A preliminary analysis by the Health Insurance Board in
October last year indicated that over half of the people who used the benefit
were those receiving minimum wages or lacking an income altogether. "This
outcome shows that the dental care benefit is of help to people and
an important step towards better dental health," Tamra said.
