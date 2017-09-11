Estonia: Over EUR 11 mln claimed in dental care benefits by December

By December 2018, the adult dental care benefit was used by approximately 222,200 people in Estonia, the expenses compensated totaled over 11 mln euros.

The increasing number of visits to dental practitioners indicates that the dental care benefit has helped many to go for a check-up and, if necessary, start dental treatment. The objective of the benefit is to increase the availability of dental care for those who need it the most. "Feedback from dentists indicates that they have received visits from people who have not made an appointment with them for a long time or ever before," Viivika Tamra, leading specialist at the department of public relations and health promotion at the Estonian Health Insurance Board, told.





The Health Insurance Board said that the large number of people using the benefit clearly indicates the necessity of said compensation. A large number of people in Estonia have not been able to afford a visit to the dentist for financial reasons. Now, that reimbursement of dental care services has been established, said services are more available for people with lower income as well.





A preliminary analysis by the Health Insurance Board in October last year indicated that over half of the people who used the benefit were those receiving minimum wages or lacking an income altogether. "This outcome shows that the dental care benefit is of help to people and an important step towards better dental health," Tamra said.